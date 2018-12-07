WINSLOW — Two suspects were arrested nearly 10 hours after a robbery and assault that took place Friday morning at a Winslow home, police said.

A woman, whose name police have not released, suffered injuries during the assault that were not considered life-threatening. She was treated at the scene by Winslow firefighters and taken to an unspecified area hospital by Delta Ambulance, according to a news release Friday from the Winslow Police Department.

Peter Genica Priscilla Pagliaroli

The incident was reported at 12:31 a.m. at a property on China Road. Authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Peter Genica, 26, of Oakland, and Priscilla Pagliaroli, 22, of Waterville, who were identified as suspects. They were ultimately arrested at 10:52 a.m. at 7 King Ct. in Waterville, according to an updated news release. They were charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Their bail has not been set.

The earlier news release, which did not provide any additional details about what happened, said Genica and Pagliaroli did not pose an immediate threat to others.

“There is no believed ongoing safety concern to the public,” police had said in the release. “The incident is believed to be isolated, however citizens should not approach Peter and Priscilla and should contact law enforcement immediately if sighted.”

