DALLAS — Miro Heiskanen and Brett Ritchie scored in the third period Friday night, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 for their fourth consecutive victory.

The score was 1-1 before Heiskanen scored from the top of the right faceoff circle 4:38 into the third. Ritchie then got his second of the season at 6:26, making it 3-1 Dallas.

The Stars also got a solid performance from Ben Bishop, who made a season-high 41 saves.

Evander Kane and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which was coming off consecutive wins against Montreal and Carolina. Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Martin Jones stopped 27 shots.

The Sharks dominated the first period, outshooting Dallas 13-5. San Jose nearly scored 1:14 into the game when Timo Meier’s shot from the slot hit the right post.

At 9:22, Kane slid the puck inside the left post for his eighth goal of the year.

BLUES 1, JETS 0: Jake Allen made 26 saves and recorded his first shutout of the season as St. Louis won at Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Alex Steen scored for the Blues during a second-period power play. The Jets managed just six shots on goal in the third period.

Allen’s last shutout was a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Dec. 7, 2017. He’s 8-7-4 in 21 games this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Jets, who had their season-long four-game winning streak snapped.

NOTES

FLAMES: Defenseman Mark Giordano was suspended for two games by NHL for kneeing, and forward Ryan Lomberg was suspended for a game, and Coach Bill Peters fined $10,000.

Giordano, the Flames’ captain, was assessed a tripping penalty after kneeing Mikko Koivu of Minnesota on Thursday night in the third period of the Flames’ 2-0 home victory.

