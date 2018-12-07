I am writing to express my support for Deqa Dhalac as South Portland city councilor to represent District 5.
She has a master’s degree in social work from the University of New England and a master’s from the University of New Hampshire in developmental policy and practice. She has experience in social services and public and mental health and is a passionate advocate for children and families in Maine.
Ms. Dhalac, originally from Somalia, came to the U.S. in 1992 and is the mother of three. She’s a leader of the Somali Community Center of Maine, board president for the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition and a board member of the Maine Women’s Fund. Her life and work demonstrate caring and respect for others. Her knowledge and skills will be a vital asset to our community.
I highly recommend her, and I urge District 5 residents to vote for her in Tuesday’s special election.
Susan Henderson
at-large city councilor
South Portland
