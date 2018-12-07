CARIBOU – A panel of judges says the best-tasting water in the state of Maine can be found at its northern edge.

A representative from the Aroostook County city of Caribou has won an annual water taste testing competition. The contest is hosted by the Maine Rural Water Association, which is a nonprofit trade association.

Related Headlines Guess which place has the best-tasting water in Maine

The winning water was from the Aroostook County Action Program Child and Family Center in Caribou, which is located near the border with New Brunswick, Canada.

The Caribou water will now represent the state in a national taste test that takes place in Washington, D.C., in February.

Caribou also won the contest in 2016, only to be bumped in 2017 by the town of LaGrange in Penobscot County.

There was also a non-disinfected water category, which was won by Point Sebago of Casco.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: