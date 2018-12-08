NEW YORK — Frank and Barbara Sinatra’s entertainment memorabilia, art, jewelry, books and other personal items sold for $9.2 million – about twice their pre-sale estimates – at auction, Sotheby’s reported Friday.

Nine paintings by the legendary crooner went for more than $850,000, against a high estimate of $120,000.

And a Jewish skullcap with Frank’s name embroidered on it, valued at $500, sold for more than $9,000.

