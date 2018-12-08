BUFFALO, N.Y. — Claude Giroux had a goal and three assists to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist as the Flyers opened a five-game road trip with their third win in 10 games.

Ivan Provorov, Wayne Simmonds, Dale Weise and Travis Konecny also scored, Michael Raffl had two assists and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.

Jack Eichel scored twice for the Sabres, who have lost five straight following a 10-game winning streak. Linus Ullmark stopped 34 shots.

The Flyers scored six straight goals after the Sabres took a 2-0 lead.

Giroux’s shorthanded goal gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead early in the third period. Simmonds, Weise and Konecny each scored from close range in a span of less than three minutes.

Provorov scored the tying goal midway through the second period. Scott Laughton dug the puck out of the corner to set up the scoring chance.

Eichel, who scored twice in the third period of Buffalo’s 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Tuesday, scored both his goals in the first period against the Flyers.

The Sabres’ captain banked a rising shot off the far post for the first goal 4:04 into the game. Eichel then deflected Lawrence Pilut’s shot from the point to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead with a little under eight minutes remaining in the period.

Sam Rinehart had an assist on Eichel’s first goal, extending his career-best point streak to six games. Pilut’s assist was the first NHL point in four games for the rookie defenseman.

The Flyers got on the board 50 seconds later when Giroux won a faceoff and set up van Riemdsdyk’s quick wrist shot from the high slot.

KINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1: Derek Forbort had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 29 saves and host Los Angeles defeated Vegas.

It was only the sixth time in 30 games that Los Angeles has scored four or more goals. The Kings tied their season high from a 5-2 victory over Edmonton on Nov. 25. The Kings, who have two wins in their last five games, have a league-low 23 points and with 65 goals are last in the league in scoring.

Oscar Lindberg scored for Vegas before Los Angeles got goals from Nikita Scherbak, Matt Luff, Jeff Carter, Forbort and Nate Thompson. Jake Muzzin had two assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for the Golden Knights, who had won seven of their last eight.

The game was tied at 1 after the first period when the Kings took control with a pair of goals in the second. Luff scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from Brendan Leipsic with less than eight minutes to go. Four minutes later, Carter was credited with his sixth goal of the season on a shot he played off the boards that bounced off the right skate of Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt and into the net.

LIGHTNING 7, AVALANCHE 1: Steven Stamkos had two goals and two assists and Tampa Bay won its sixth consecutive game, beating visiting Colorado.

CAPITALS 4, BLUE JACKETS 0: Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 22nd goal and Braden Holtby got his 34th career shutout in Washington’s victory at Columbus.

RANGERS 5, PANTHERS 4: Kevin Hayes scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout, lifting New York to a win at Sunrise, Florida.

SENATORS 2, PENGUINS 1: Ryan Dzingel scored on a power play at 1:20 of overtime as Ottawa won at home.

ISLANDERS 3, RED WINGS 2: Matt Martin broke a tie with 16:36 remaining, capping New York’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit at Detroit.

Share

< Previous

Next >