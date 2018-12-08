GORHAM — Tanner Garand’s second goal of the game broke a tie with 4:45 remaining as Gorham opened its boys’ hockey season with a 2-1 win Saturday against Gardiner at USM Ice Arena.

Gardiner led 1-0 after one period, but Garand tied it with a power-play goal in the second period, then got with the winner with an assist from Trevor Gray.

GREELY 8, YORK 4: Andy Moore had two goals and two assists as Greely (1-0) raced out to a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats (0-1) in a win at Dover, New Hampshire.

Jake MacDonald added two goals and an assist, and Caleb Duff also scored twice.

Dalton McCann and Andrew Bertolini each scored twice for York.

MARSHWOOD 8, LAWRENCE 1: Henry Honkonen recorded three goals and two assists as Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble opened its season with a win over Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI at Dover, New Hampshire.

Ryan Jalbert, Connor Kean, Braden Butler, Andrew Pruyne and Oscar Chapman also scored for the Knighthawks, and Sam Mitchell had two assists.

MT. ARARAT 3, POLAND 3: Noah Austin, Ian Struck and Hunter Merryman scored for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse, and Nate Marcotte, Trent Vaillancourt and Reese Colling scored for Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester in a season-opening tie in Auburn.

Austin added a pair of assists for Mt. Ararat, and Cade Charron made 34 saves. Xavier Michaud finished with 17 saves for the Kings.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 11, GREELY 2: Sophia Venditti scored four goals and had three assists to lead Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (2-3) over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-4) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Nicoletta Coupe added two goals and four assists.

Linnea Koivisto and Anna Rosenthal scored for Greely.

YARMOUTH 2, BRUNSWICK 0: Lily Weinrich scored from a scramble in the second period and Olivia Bradford added a goal midway through the third as Yarmouth/Freeport (2-1) shutout the Dragons (0-3) at Travis Roy Arena.

Paige Rinaldi assisted on Weinrich’s goal. Allie Perrotta registered the shutout for Yarmouth.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 65, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 21: The Guardians (1-0) led 42-5 at halftime and cruised past the Lions (0-1) in South Berwick.

Ethan Huss led Seacoast Christian with 11 points. Marlon Bernardo scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter.

Caulin Patterson scored seven points for Greater Portland Christian.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 50, MESSALONSKEE 37: Bailey Donovan scored 18 points to lead the Broncos to a win in Hampden.

Alydia Brilliant added nine points for Hampden (1-0).

Messalonskee (0-1) was led by Emily Parent with 14 points and Gabrielle Wener with nine.

MADISON 48, RICHMOND 37: Emily Edgerly had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) past the Bobcats (0-1) in Richmond.

Abi Spaulding added six points and 10 rebounds, while Katie Worthen scored nine points.

Richmond was led by Hannah Moholland with 12 points and Caitlin Kendrick with 10.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 62, DIRIGO 28: Rylee Sevigny paced the Falcons (1-0) with 16 points in a win over the Cougars (0-1) in Rumford.

Saydie Garbarini had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons. Kierstyn Lyons also finished with 15 points, and Courtney Carrier contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Alexa Varnum led Dirigo with 10 points.

