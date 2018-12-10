FARMINGTON — A Farmington grandfather who was critically injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Kingfield last month has died, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Leroy Gordon, 76, died Friday night at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, the sheriff said Monday.

Gordon’s grandson, Seth Gordon, 28, also of Farmington, was killed instantly in the crash on Route 27 during a snowstorm on Nov. 27.

Leroy Gordon’s stepgreat-grandson, Scott Kidder, 18, also of Farmington, was critically injured and taken to the Lewiston medical center. A hospital spokesman said Monday that he had been discharged.

According to investigators, all three men were in a Subaru Legacy driven by Leroy Gordon when it lost traction and skidded into the path of the tractor-trailer driven by Cedrick Allaire, 25, of Westbury, Quebec. Allaire was not hurt.

Witnesses told deputies that neither vehicle appeared to be traveling at excessive speed, Nichols wrote previously.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the collision.

