The operator of a Facebook page that promotes the political views of Republican Gov. Paul LePage has settled a federal lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Maine by agreeing to stop blocking users who post critical comments.

However, as part of the agreement settlement, LePage may continue to assert that the page is not a state government operation but a place for those who support his political views.

In August of 2017 the ACLU of Maine filed the civil rights suit on behalf of Karin Leuthy and Kelli Whitlock Burton, after the women were blocked from posting on “Paul LePage, Maine’s Governor,” and comments they made there were deleted. According to the complaint, those actions violated the women’s 1st Amendment rights of free speech and also their right to petition their government under the 14th Amendment.

Both Leuthy and Whitlock Burton are leaders with the progressive activist group, Suit Up Maine – which uses Facebook along with other social media platforms as a way to get its messages out.

Leuthy said in an interview Monday that she was disappointed the plaintiffs didn’t make it to court because she believes they had a strong case. But she said she was glad the settlement restores the rights of those who were blocked and stops LePage or his staff from censoring citizens going forward.

“Time was just not on our side,” Leuthy said, noting that if they had continued to pursue the case after LePage left office, they would have risked seeing progress they had made in the case thrown out. She said it was unclear how many Facebook users were blocked from LePage’s page and that the number was concealed as part of the settlement.

“But we are satisfied with the settlement because at least we have a few weeks to have our rights restored,” Leuthy said. “In the end, this case wasn’t just about us but about any Mainer who was being censored by their government.”

It is unclear whether the page will continue after LePage leaves office in January. Brent Littlefield, who operates the page as the governor’s political adviser, did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Under the agreement, the obligation to stop blocking critical comments ends on Jan. 2, when LePage’s term expires.

Emma Bond, staff attorney with the ACLU of Maine said she doesn’t know why LePage agreed to the settlement.

“What we do know is that the court recognized our case raised important constitutional issues, and ruled to let it go forward. After that, the defendants opted to settle,” Bond said.

LePage’s official staff have long argued they do not operate the page, although at one point, a link to the page was included on LePage’s state government website. The link was removed shortly after the first complaints of censorship surfaced. Posts on the page are also frequently made in the first person and appear to be messages directly from LePage himself.

A notice of the settlement on the page, “Paul LePage, Maine’s Governor,” places some of the blame on Facebook for labels it placed on the page and other actions that may led viewers of the page to be “confused about its status and may have believed this page was run by staff in State Government.” LePage attempted to have the suit dismissed, but U.S. District Judge John Woodcock Jr. denied that motion in August.

The notice of the settlement goes on to state the page was created in 2009 to support LePage’s campaign for the governor’s office. He was first elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014. “The page has been labeled as a page to support Governor LePage since its creation,” the notice states.

The comments deleted from the page came after a post about the Fourth of July that appeared to be a message from LePage.

“Today we remember our Nation’s roots and what it means to live in a free country,” the post read. “It is our job to instill these values in generations to come to protect the American Dream. Wishing you all a safe and happy 4th of July.”

Whitlock Burton, one of the plaintiffs, commented that several people were being blocked from commenting on the page and that others had comments deleted.

“I have seen screen shots of the comments,” she wrote,” and they are not inappropriate, profane or disrespectful. They only disagree with your stance on certain issues and events.”

As part of the settlement, which was made in part to “show good will toward our fellow citizens,” according to the notice, those who believe they were unfairly blocked can contact the ACLU of Maine by emailing them at: [email protected] by Dec. 13 to request reinstatement under the terms of the settlement.

The LePage Facebook issue echoed a legal dispute over President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter and his practice of blocking people from accessing his tweets or being able to respond to him. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York, joined by seven individual Twitter users, won a federal suit against the President in May when a federal judge ruled Trump’s blocking of people who mocked, criticized or disagreed with him was unconstitutional.

“Kelli and I are now officially unblocked and I am very much enjoying the restoration of my rights to petition my government!” Leuthy, one of the plaintiffs, wrote in a post on Facebook on Saturday urging others to contact the ACLU if they were also blocked from commenting on the page.

In a Dec. 6 post on the page crediting LePage with a state budget surplus, Whitlock Burton commented: “Your surplus came at the expense of food, housing, health care and other vital services for the poor, the sick, children and the elderly. One in four Maine children are hungry, we are the only state in the country with a rising infant mortality rate, child poverty is growing at a rate 8 times higher than the national average, and the opioid epidemic has grown unchecked …”

