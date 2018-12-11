LOS ANGELES – A federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys’ fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed.

Judge S. James Otero made the order Tuesday in Los Angeles.

A judge ordered adult film actress Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed. Associated Press/Markus Schreiber

Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, had asked for nearly $390,000.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, tweeted the order “will never hold up on appeal.”

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election/

She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

The judge threw out the case in October.

Share

< Previous

Next >