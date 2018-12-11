FREEPORT — L.L. Bean says single-day orders topped 315,000 on Dec. 4, which is among the largest number of orders recorded for a 24-hour period in the company’s history.

Company officials are careful not to read too much into a single-day blip.

But they remain cautiously optimistic about holiday sales.

They say wicked good slippers, L.L. Bean Boots and outdoor gear are driving sales. At one point on Nov. 23, Black Friday, the company was selling 40 pairs of its iconic boots per minute.

Bean is looking to return to sales growth after several years of flat sales and a difficult era of belt-tightening that included a reduction in workforce, a tightening of its generous return policy, and a paring of products.

