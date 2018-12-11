DIXMONT — A man who caused a standoff that ended with him being shot three times and his home destroyed by a police explosive plans to sue law enforcement agencies.

The Bangor Daily News reports a claim by Michael Grendell sent Monday to Maine State Police and other departments requests $120 million in damages. The 62-year-old man says authorities didn’t wait for a negotiator trained to handle mental health crises and failed to obtain a proper warrant to use a bomb.

Police were called to Grendell’s Dixmont home in June after a neighbor said he shot at him. Authorities say officers used an explosive to draw Grendell out of his house and then shot him when he came out with a rifle.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office had no comment.

