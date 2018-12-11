An elderly New Gloucester man with dementia was found Tuesday in Connecticut after being missing overnight.

Maine State Police issued a silver alert Monday morning as they tried to locate 93-year-old William Mitchell, who they said was driving and could be anywhere in New England. He was found safe Tuesday morning in a parking lot of a housing project in Deep River, Connecticut, about four hours from home, according to police.

Mitchell apparently was trying to locate his daughter in Norfolk, Connecticut, police said.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
maine state police, new gloucester maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles