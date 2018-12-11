An elderly New Gloucester man with dementia was found Tuesday in Connecticut after being missing overnight.
Maine State Police issued a silver alert Monday morning as they tried to locate 93-year-old William Mitchell, who they said was driving and could be anywhere in New England. He was found safe Tuesday morning in a parking lot of a housing project in Deep River, Connecticut, about four hours from home, according to police.
Mitchell apparently was trying to locate his daughter in Norfolk, Connecticut, police said.
