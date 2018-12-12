My family and I get daily home delivery of the Portland Press Herald. We all look forward to getting and reading it, and it’s important to me that my two young kids grow up in a house where there’s always a newspaper around to read. Only one thing bothers me about our home delivery: all those yellow plastic bags!

Do we really need each paper to come in its own plastic bag, when our waterways are filling up with plastic garbage? Can the Press Herald just use a rubber band instead? Or only use them on rainy days?

Please consider eliminating the plastic bags. I’d prefer to get a soggy newspaper now and then, rather than a drawer full of plastic bags. If any other readers feel similarly, or have solutions to replace the plastic bags, please let the Press Herald know!

Sarah English

Portland

