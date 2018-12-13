I would like to simply state my gratitude to U.S. Rep. Theodore Deutch for introducing and three Republican and three Democratic representatives for co-sponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Amazing things can happen when we put politics aside and come together to look for solutions to problems! This bill promotes innovation, promotes job growth and will promote a cleaner environment – all good things!
Robert Thurm
Arundel
-
Nation & World
Senate condemns Saudi murder of journalist, votes to end U.S. involvement in Yemen
-
Community News
Roofer dies after falling from Munjoy Hill building
-
Nation & World
Pelosi says House committee likely to ask for Trump tax returns
-
Politics
Recount in 2nd District still ahead of schedule
-
Local & State
News conference set for Monday in case of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds