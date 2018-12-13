I would like to simply state my gratitude to U.S. Rep. Theodore Deutch for introducing and three Republican and three Democratic representatives for co-sponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Amazing things can happen when we put politics aside and come together to look for solutions to problems! This bill promotes innovation, promotes job growth and will promote a cleaner environment – all good things!

Robert Thurm

Arundel

