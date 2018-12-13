A 30-year-old roofing company employee died Thursday when he fell from a roof on Munjoy Hill, police said.

Portland Police are assisting the Occupational Safety Hazard Administration in investigating the death at 157 Congress St., said Lt. Robert Martin. He declined to release the deceased man’s name or details about him.

Rescue workers responded to the call for assistance at the address at 11:33 a.m.

Martin said the man was pronounced dead a short time after he was transported to Maine Medical Center.

Martin declined to release the name of the roofing company involved.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: