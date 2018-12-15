I am writing about another (what I call) scam in our midst. It’s Spectrum’s newest charge – for digital boxes, which allow you to continue watching TV. Otherwise, you’ll have no TV.

We have had television for over 70 years. I was around when we first received black and white TV. What an invention!

Today's letters

Now, after all these years, we are being told that we can either pay a monthly fee for these boxes or we will have no service. By the way, prices vary on these boxes. Something sounds so wrong.

I don’t know what the higher-ups at Spectrum can be thinking of. My hope is that all who concur with me will call Spectrum and voice their concerns.

Judy Sturgeon

Cumberland Foreside

