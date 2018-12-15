WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 29th goal of the season to extend his point streak to a career-best 14 games and got the shootout winner to help the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night for the defending Stanley Cup champions’ fifth consecutive victory.

Ovechkin has 17 goals and six points during his point streak and has scored a goal in six in a row.

Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo.

CANADIENS 5, SENATORS 2: Shea Weber scored the tiebreaking goal in Montreal’s four-goal third period as the Canadiens rallied to beat visiting Ottawa for the third time in 12 days.

FLAMES 2, WILD 1: Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, David Rittich made 34 saves and Calgary won at Minnesota.

PANTHERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Aleksander Barkov scored at 3:24 of overtime to complete his first NHL hat trick and give Florida a win at home.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Roberto Luongo made 29 saves to help the Panthers snap a four-game skid.

Mitch Marner scored twice for Toronto.

PENGUINS 4, KINGS 3: Phil Kessel scored a power-play goal at 3:59 of overtime to give Pittsburgh a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Matt Murray, who missed nine games because of a lower-body injury, made 38 saves for his first victory since Oct. 25 at Calgary.

DUCKS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1: Daniel Sprong scored 1:19 into overtime to lift Anaheim to a win at Columbus.

ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 3: Mathew Barzal scored on a power play in the third period and had the only goal in the shootout to lift New York over visiting Detroit.

NOTES

SABRES: Buffalo suspended forward Patrick Berglund indefinitely for failing to report to the team.

BLUES: St. Louis signed veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year extension worth $1.375 million per season.

Share

< Previous

Next >