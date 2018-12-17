A York County man was sentenced Monday to 150 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Jason Bolduc, 41, of Parsonsfield, pled guilty in the U.S. District Court in Portland in May. His sentence includes three years of supervised release.

Court records show that between September 2016 and January 2017, Bolduc and others planned to purchase large amounts of fentanyl in Massachusetts for distribution in Maine. On Jan. 13, 2017, federal and state agents stopped Bolduc as he returned from one of his trips. They seized about 150 “fingers” — about 1,500 grams — of fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Biddeford Police Department.

