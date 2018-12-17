Three members of the University of Maine’s defense were honored by the Eastern College Athletic Conference on Monday.

Senior linebacker Sterling Sheffield, who was named an Associated Press second-team all-American last week, was named to the all-ECAC Division I Football Championship Subdivision first team. Defensive end Kayon Whitaker and cornerback Manny Patterson, both juniors, were named to the all-ECAC second team.

All three were first-team selections in the Colonial Athletic Association.

In addition, redshirt freshman running back Ramon Jefferson, who became the first freshman to rush for over 1,000 yards in Maine history, received honorable mention honors on the HERO Sports FCS all-America team. Jefferson rushed for 1,037 yards.

