To see a loved one in pain is a hard thing to bear. Many think that passing a law to make it legal for that person to die on their own terms is a good thing.
But no matter how many safeguards are built into any right-to-die laws, in time a person not covered by that law is going to go to court and demand that he or she should have the right to be covered under that law. Soon, that right-to-die law will expand to cover anyone who is not perfect or is unhappy.
Gregory Morrow
Windham
