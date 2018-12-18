I watched the 2018 Miss Universe pageant Sunday night just to see if anything about pageants has changed. The only thing I saw that had changed was the host, Steve Harvey: He is now sporting a beard and it looked like he wore no socks.

Everything else in the pageant was the same. Same type of beautiful young women with loads of makeup and walking that ridiculous walk.

I am from the old school. I feel that beauty is skin deep and in the eyes of the beholder. Just once, I would like to see natural-looking women in the pageant who wear little makeup and a nice but affordable dress. Women are beautiful regardless of size, but the pageants seem to overlook that fact.

Also, I thought that a majority of the finalists really did not provide good answers to the questions that Mr. Harvey asked them. There should have been more thought to their answers than the effort they put forth with their makeup and walking.

Sure, they were all beautiful, smart women, but to me, the pageant lacked the true natural beauty of women.

Patty Fortula-Kohn

South Portland

