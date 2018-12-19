My name is George Primeau. I live in Ogunquit.

I began my career as an industrial engineer and finished as a director of manufacturing in a factory in Lowell, Massachusetts. With my team of supervisors, we managed a manufacturing and support workforce of more than 250 employees, many of them union workers.

Discipline was extremely important for the productivity of the plant. At one point, the plant operated seven days per week and 24 hours per day. Safety violations, tardiness, absenteeism, house cleaning, insubordination and failure to follow production procedures are examples of employee action that often required discipline.

Progressive discipline procedures were always the same for minor violations: a written record of a verbal warning, a written warning, a short suspension, a long suspension and then termination.

The Hale and Dorr law firm from Boston represented the company. Many meetings with the lawyers – and occasionally with union representatives – regarding employee discipline were always positive because written records of progressive discipline were available.

Progressive discipline procedures are expected and suggested by law firms, labor boards, labor unions and courts. The town of Ogunquit established written progressive discipline procedures that were not followed.

Mark O’Brien worked for the town for more than 35 years, and it is unacceptable for him to be fired without a recorded discipline process. The town manager (Patricia Finnigan) conspired with Mark’s subordinates without attempting to resolve whatever she thought was a problem with Mark.

At the meeting regarding the firing of Mark O’Brien, three of the Select Board members did not exhibit any interest in the fact that the manager did not follow the town’s progressive discipline procedures. As a taxpayer, I expect our Select Board members to be fair and loyal to all town employees, residents and taxpayers.

