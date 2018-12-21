A major crash involving at least one tractor-trailer has closed the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Gray.

The Turnpike Authority issued a travel advisory early Friday morning that the highway’s northbound lanes have been closed between Exit 63 in Gray and Exit 75 in Auburn. Traffic is being detoured onto alternative routes, including Route 26 and Route 202.

Turnpike NB remains closed between Exit 63 in Gray and Exit 75 in Auburn. All traffic must exit at Exit 63 in Gray and may re-enter at Exit 75 in Auburn. Crews remain on scene at the road closure due to a crash at mile 70 — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 21, 2018

WGME-13 reports that a Maine State Police trooper was also hospitalized in the crash.

