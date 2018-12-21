WINSLOW — Police are continuing to investigate a school bus crash that resulted in minor injuries Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cushman Road and Carter Memorial Drive.

The crash, reported around 3:45 p.m., involved a school bus for Somerville-based Sheepscot Valley Regional School Unit 12 and was transporting 19 students to a basketball game, according to a news release Thursday night from the Winslow Police Department.

A red one-ton plow truck operated by Emilio Teofilo, 22, of Clinton, was traveling east on Cushman Road, which is also state Route 32, when it was struck by the bus, the release said.

The bus, which was traveling on Carter Memorial Drive, or state Route 137, was operated by Michael Lamontagne, 41, of Jefferson.

One student was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released later Thursday. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene due to disabling damage, the release said.

The students, all from Palermo Consolidated School, were traveling to a game at Temple Academy in Waterville, according to the school’s principal, Stephanie Oliphant. She said Thursday the incident was frightening for school officials, students and parents.

“You can hear the parents. It’s not a phone call you want to get,” she said at the scene. “You want to know your kids are safe.”

Winslow Fire and Rescue, Maine State Police and Delta Ambulance Transportation Service also responded.

In the release the department thanked Winslow school bus personnel for staying at the scene with a spare bus for students to gather at and stay warm while waiting for the crash to be investigated.

