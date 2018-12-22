Ryan Gropp scored with 1:04 remaining as the visiting Maine Mariners defeated the Manchester Monarchs, 4-3, in an ECHL game Saturday night.

Gropp finished with two goals. He scored with 10:01 left in the first period to put Maine (14-11-0-1) ahead 2-0. Alex Kile and Scott Savage also scored for Maine.

Trailing 3-1 in the third period, Manchester (13-11-1-1) tied it on goals by Michael Doherty and Pavel Jenys.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Visiting Crystal Palace put three goals past defending champion Manchester City, including a stunning strike by Andros Townsend, to win 3-2 in the biggest upset in the league this season.

City fell four points behind the leader, Liverpool, with one round to go before the midway stage of the season.

• Jesse Lingard scored twice as visiting Manchester United celebrated its first match under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 5-1 rout of lowly Cardiff.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Josh Sargent, an 18-year-old American, scored his second goal in two weeks – his first two weeks in the league – but Werder Bremen fell on a late goal at Leipzig, 3-2.

• Franck Ribery scored twice for Bayern Munich in a 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt to help the team climb to second place.

WORLD CLUB CUP: Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win over host side Al Ain at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to claim its fourth title.

Luka Modric struck from long range in the 14th minute after a promising start by the underdog Al Ain. He then placed a corner kick for Sergio Ramos to knock in, putting the result beyond doubt at 3-0 in the 79th minute.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Juventus hung on with Mario Mandzukic’s first-half header to beat Roma 1-0 at Turin and clinch the unofficial winter title with two matches left before the halfway point.

Juventus, seemingly en route to an eighth successive title, has an eight-point lead over second-place Napoli, which beat Spal, 1-0.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Two days after celebrating his 20th birthday, Kylian Mbappe grabbed Paris Saint-Germain’s winner against Nantes in a scrappy 1-0 home victory. Paris Saint-Germain is 13 points ahead of second-place Lille, which lost at home to Toulouse 2-1 and has played two more games.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi ensured Barcelona reached the winter break atop the standings, playing a part in both goals of a 2-0 win at home over Celta Vigo.

BOXING

WHYTE WINS: Dillian Whyte stopped Dereck Chisora in the 11th round of an all-British heavyweight bout in London to make a claim to be Anthony Joshua’s next challenger.

A largely competitive fight was instantly ended when Whyte threw a powerful left hook that left Chisora unconscious and down for a worryingly long time. Chisora landed heavily on his head but gradually recovered after attention from his team, potentially leaving him facing retirement at the end of a tough career.

TITLE RETAINED: Josh Warrington retained his IBF featherweight title by beating Carl Frampton by unanimous decision after a thrilling 12-round fight at Manchester, England.

CRICKET

INTERNATIONAL SERIES: Fast bowler Keemo Paul took 5-15 as West Indies won the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh 2-1 with a 50-run victory in the third match at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

