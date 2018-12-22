Ryan Gropp scored with 1:04 remaining as the visiting Maine Mariners defeated the Manchester Monarchs, 4-3, in an ECHL game Saturday night.

Gropp finished with two goals. He scored with 10:01 left in the first period to put Maine (14-11-0-1) ahead 2-0. Alex Kile and Scott Savage also scored for Maine.

Trailing 3-1 in the third period, Manchester (13-11-1-1) tied it on goals by Michael Doherty and Pavel Jenys.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Visiting Crystal Palace put three goals past defending champion Manchester City, including a stunning strike by Andros Townsend, to win 3-2 in the biggest upset in the league this season.

City fell four points behind the leader, Liverpool, with one round to go before the midway stage of the season.

Jesse Lingard scored twice as visiting Manchester United celebrated its first match under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 5-1 rout of lowly Cardiff.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Josh Sargent, an 18-year-old American, scored his second goal in two weeks – his first two weeks in the league – but Werder Bremen fell on a late goal at Leipzig, 3-2.

Franck Ribery scored twice for Bayern Munich in a 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt to help the team climb to second place.

WORLD CLUB CUP: Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 win over host side Al Ain at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to claim its fourth title.

Luka Modric struck from long range in the 14th minute after a promising start by the underdog Al Ain. He then placed a corner kick for Sergio Ramos to knock in, putting the result beyond doubt at 3-0 in the 79th minute.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Juventus hung on with Mario Mandzukic’s first-half header to beat Roma 1-0 at Turin and clinch the unofficial winter title with two matches left before the halfway point.

Juventus, seemingly en route to an eighth successive title, has an eight-point lead over second-place Napoli, which beat Spal, 1-0.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Two days after celebrating his 20th birthday, Kylian Mbappe grabbed Paris Saint-Germain’s winner against Nantes in a scrappy 1-0 home victory. Paris Saint-Germain is 13 points ahead of second-place Lille, which lost at home to Toulouse 2-1 and has played two more games.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi ensured Barcelona reached the winter break atop the standings, playing a part in both goals of a 2-0 win at home over Celta Vigo.

BOXING

WHYTE WINS: Dillian Whyte stopped Dereck Chisora in the 11th round of an all-British heavyweight bout in London to make a claim to be Anthony Joshua’s next challenger.

A largely competitive fight was instantly ended when Whyte threw a powerful left hook that left Chisora unconscious and down for a worryingly long time. Chisora landed heavily on his head but gradually recovered after attention from his team, potentially leaving him facing retirement at the end of a tough career.

TITLE RETAINED: Josh Warrington retained his IBF featherweight title by beating Carl Frampton by unanimous decision after a thrilling 12-round fight at Manchester, England.

CRICKET

INTERNATIONAL SERIES: Fast bowler Keemo Paul took 5-15 as West Indies won the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh 2-1 with a 50-run victory in the third match at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles