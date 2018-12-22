Nathan Eloian spent his entire career working for the former Portland News Co.

He was in his early 20s when he started sometime around 1950, said David Turitz, who would later take over the company from his father and become Eloian’s employer. The company, which Turitz sold in 1989, distributed newspapers, magazines and paperback books.

Eloian started at the bottom and worked up to a job as foreman.

“He worked really hard, seven days a week, because we were in the news business,” said Turitz. He had a special talent for setting up the news and magazine racks in the retail outlets the company supplied, he said. “Nate was a bit of an artist. He made the racks beautiful. In our business, that was a really big deal.”

He also was nice to have around. “He was a lovely guy. A sweet man,” Turitz said.

Eloian left the company briefly to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, but returned to Portland and went back to work. And through the years, the people he worked with became a second family.

“David (Turitz) was like a brother to my father,” said his daughter, Debbie Boroyan. Eloian also became close to Mark Storms, a longtime co-worker.

Eloian died from lung cancer in 1986, when he was 59 years old. He kept working until about two weeks before his death, his daughter said.

Before he died, Eloian also was a supporter of holiday charities such as the Press Herald Toy Fund. “My father loved Christmas more than anything in the world,” Boroyan said.

So, when he died, Turitz and Storms began a tradition that has lasted for 32 years. They continued the tradition this month by sending a $100 check to the toy fund and this note:

“In memory of Nathan Eloian from David and Mark.”

“It really is incredible,” said Boroyan, who said she is touched to see the note in the newspaper year after year. “It still makes me emotional.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

Year to date: $81,854

