A state trooper who was injured in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in New Gloucester on Friday was continuing to recuperate Saturday.

Trooper John Davis, a 17-year state police veteran, who received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, is expected to stay a couple of more days at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Davis was injured as he sat in his Ford Explorer cruiser at 5 a.m., parked in the breakdown lane with the emergency lights on. A tractor trailer hit the cruiser from behind, causing it to spin in the road and forcing it against the guard rail. Davis was pinned inside. The northbound lanes between Gray and Auburn were closed for four hours.

The driver of the truck was Aminder Munday, 28, of Westland, who was transporting food to the Walmart distribution center in Lewiston in a truck owned by Michigan-based Northstar Carrier.

He was cited for imprudent speed and a log book violation.

