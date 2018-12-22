RICHMOND — A crash that killed a 52-year-old Massachusetts woman Friday remains under investigation.
Richmond police Chief Scott MacMaster said the woman died after the collision of a UPS truck and a car at the intersection of U.S. Routes 201 and Route 197.
Richmond police went before 6 p.m. Friday to the crash scene at the intersection, which is commonly referred to as Richmond Four Corners.
Traffic was diverted around the scene of the crash for several hours.
Richmond police were assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police.
Brunswick police and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office are reconstructing the crash.
No further information about the crash was available at presstime.
-
Nation & World
At senator's behest, airlines must report broken wheelchairs
-
Sports
Saturday's NFL roundup: Titans keep hopes alive
-
Nation & World
Greyhound advises passengers on Border Patrol
-
Nation & World
Oklahoma becoming medical marijuana hotbed
-
Local & State
Woman dies in fatal crash in Richmond