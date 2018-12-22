RICHMOND — A crash that killed a 52-year-old Massachusetts woman Friday remains under investigation.

Richmond police Chief Scott MacMaster said the woman died after the collision of a UPS truck and a car at the intersection of U.S. Routes 201 and Route 197.

Emergency vehicles cluster Friday evening at the intersection of U.S. Route 201 and Route 197 in Richmond in response to a fatal accident that occurred there. Photo courtesy of Richmond Police Department

Richmond police went before 6 p.m. Friday to the crash scene at the intersection, which is commonly referred to as Richmond Four Corners.

Traffic was diverted around the scene of the crash for several hours.

Richmond police were assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police.

Brunswick police and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office are reconstructing the crash.

No further information about the crash was available at presstime.

