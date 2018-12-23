HARTLAND — A man who went to a Brown Road residence to collect an item he saw advertised on social media was met by several men with handguns on Sunday afternoon, and was robbed and assaulted, police said in a news release.

The suspects, who have not yet been identified, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the man and fled on foot, according to Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross. One of the assailants also struck the man’s head with a handgun, Ross said.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m.

The criminal division of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, which is overseeing the ongoing investigation, asks that anyone with information about the incident call them at 858-9527 or 474-6386.

Deputies were assisted by Maine State Police, Pittsfield police and a Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputy.

