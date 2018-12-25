It appears that our soon-to-be former governor, Paul LePage, is going to be leaving Maine for Florida. He said he was going to leave and now the time is near.

The people of Maine didn’t do what is good for us, and he’s fed up. We aren’t smart enough to listen to reason, according to him, and we voted for a bunch of stuff that we are just too ignorant to understand. That’s OK. That’s how a democracy works. And it’s certainly his right to move anywhere he wishes.

So now he’s going to take his pension money (completely funded by the Maine taxpayer) and spend it all in another state.

Wait a minute. Didn’t he have a problem with people taking money from the taxpayers of Maine and spending it out of state? Seems to me that he felt that if you were getting money from the state and chose to spend it outside the state’s borders, you were some kind of criminal. Maybe he should change his name to “Shifty” or, better yet, “D-Money” LePage.

I have no delusions that the Legislature is going to require that all state employee retirees have to reside in Maine and that their retirement benefits can only be spent in Maine, but this sure does look like a double standard. Remember the quote from George Orwell, “Some animals are more equal than others”?

I guess that some state taxpayer money is OK to take out of state and some isn’t. Depends on who you are paying it to, I guess.

Bill Barker

Westbrook

