The Senate’s recent vote to limit our interactions with Saudi Arabia to protest the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly at the behest of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an excellent action, but it should have been taken long before this killing.

Saudi Arabia looks the other way regarding human trafficking. Migrant domestic workers are often sexually exploited, and children intended for sex are trafficked there from other countries. Men are allowed to marry young girls when they tire of their older wives and have several young wives.

And, of course, all women in Saudi Arabia can make no decisions of import without getting permission from their male guardians. Every woman must have one, whatever her age. If the woman wants to marry, divorce, go to school or get a job, her so-called “guardian” must give permission.

Is this the type of nation we wish to support? Saudi Arabia is not close to being a democracy. No one should be shocked by the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

The United States should stop all interactions with this country – not just because of the assassination but also because of their vast history of abuse of their citizens. We should not sell or buy weapons from them. We should not buy oil from them. We should do nothing that helps the royalty of Saudi Arabia, which has shown complete disregard for most of their citizens. Let us attempt to live by our values.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

