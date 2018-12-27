DALLAS — Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play against No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl after the NCAA confirmed a suspension Thursday for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs, possibly ending the talented junior’s college career.

Lawrence is one of three Clemson players who tested positive for ostarine, a substance used to treat osteoporosis that can act like an anabolic steroid. The usual NCAA suspension for a failed PED test is one calendar year.

Earlier Thursday, Lawrence participated in No. 2 Clemson’s College Football Playoff media day session at AT&T Stadium and said he has no idea what may have led to the failed test. Lawrence was holding out hope additional testing by the NCAA would lead to the suspension being lifted.

But in a statement, Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said the NCAA confirmed the suspensions of Lawrence and two reserves.

“The athletic department will have no further comment on the matter this evening as it considers all of our options, including appeals,” Radakovich said.

Media day for both CFP semifinals were held simultaneously with No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma meeting with reporters at the Orange Bowl in South Florida. Lawrence’s status has been the lead story going into Saturday’s games.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney announced earlier in the week the school had been notified by the NCAA about the failed tests by Lawrence, reserve offensive tackle Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway.

THURDAY’S GAMES

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke blew past Temple 56-27 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Duke (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by putting on an offensive show. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven straight drives.

PINSTRIPE BOWL: Jonathan Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard mark for the season to help Wisconsin rout Miami 35-3 in New York.

Taylor, just a sophomore, ripped off runs of 39 and 41 yards and was sensational at Yankee Stadium and combined with a defense that forced five turnovers to help a Wisconsin (8-5) earn its fifth straight bowl victory.

