Gov.-elect Janet Mills has announced she will nominate former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck to head the Maine Department of Public Safety. The incoming Democratic governor also announced she would nominate Randy Liberty, the warden of the Maine State Prison, to be the commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

Sauschuck served as the police chief for Maine’s largest city for six years from to 2012 until earlier this year, when he took a post as an assistant city manager.

“The fundamental charge of any government is to protect the safety and wellbeing of its citizens,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “With decades of experience, Mike and Randy are leaders of the highest order who are well-positioned to fulfill that critical mission and who are well-respected across the board. ”

Both men, in prepared statements, thanked Mills for the nominations.

“It will be my goal to lead a Department of Public Safety that not only protects the safety and welfare of the people of Maine, but that is also professional, accountable, and transparent,” Sauschuck said. “I am inspired by Maine’s law enforcement officers every day, and I will strive to be a commissioner who they and our state can be proud of.”

Liberty said he has made a life of public services both in law enforcement and the military. Both men are also veterans.

“I will work every day to implement best practices and take thoughtful, innovative approaches to reduce recidivism and help those in prison take responsibility, turn their lives around, and become productive, contributing members of our society,” Liberty said.

Sauschuck, 48, grew up in Franklin County in the town of Madrid and started his career in law enforcement with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department in 1994.

In 1997, he was hired by the Portland Police Department and served in a number of capacities with progressively more responsibility through the years, including as an officer; patrol Sergeant; patrol Lieutenant: shift commander; Commander of the uniform operations group; Assistant Chief of Police; and ultimately, Chief of Police – a position he held from 2012 to 2018.

As chief, Sauschuck led the largest municipal police department in the state with authority over 223 personnel and a $16.6 million-dollar budget.

If confirmed Sauschuck would oversee the state’s public safety bureaus, which include Capitol Police, Consolidated Emergency Communications, Maine Criminal Justice Academy, Drug Enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Marshal’s Office, Gambling Control, Highway Safety, and Maine State Police. The Department of Public Safety also consists of Management Office and Legal personnel. The mission of the department is to serve the people of Maine by providing, coordinating, and leading a responsive and comprehensive public safety system to protect their lives, rights, and properties

Sauschuck served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1993, including stints in San Salvador, El Salvador and Moscow, Russia providing security and protection for top secret areas of the U.S. Embassy.

Liberty, 54 has more than 36 years of experience in the fields of corrections and law enforcement. He has been the warden having served of the Maine State Prison since 2015. Prior to that, Liberty served more than 26 years in the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, nine of those years as the elected sheriff,

Liberty served in the military for 24 years, including 21 in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves. He served as a Military Policeman, Mountain Infantryman, Drill Sergeant and as a Chief Instructor at the United States Military Academy, West Point. Liberty deployed to Korea, Italy, and for ten months as command sergeant major of a transition team embedded with Iraqi infantry in Fallujah, Iraq. His military awards include the Bronze Star Medal for actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: