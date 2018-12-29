MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A member of the R&B group Pretty Ricky faces a drunk-driving charge in Miami Beach.
According to a police report, Marcus Ramone Cooper was traveling over 100 mph Friday when he was stopped. The report says the singer known as Pleasure P “reeked of alcohol” and refused to perform sobriety tests. Breath tests showed Cooper’s blood alcohol level was twice Florida’s legal limit.
Cooper told officers he was celebrating his birthday.
– From news service reports
