BASKETBALL

P.J. Dozier scored 26 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Maine Red Claws snapped a three-game losing streak in Mississauga, Ontario, by beating Raptors 905, 102-89.

Maine (6-14) hadn’t won in Mississauga since 2016.

The Red Claws took control inside by outscoring 905 in the paint 62-32, and took a 49-40 lead into halftime.

The 905 (14-7) cut the lead to two early in the fourth at 75-73, but Maine used a quick 9-0 spurt over a 2:43 span and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Justin Bibbs added 20 points and five assists.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful female slalom skier in the 52-year history of the World Cup by winning the last race of 2018 at Semmering, Austria.

Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.29 seconds and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.38 for her 36th slalom victory. She previously shared the record with Marlies Raich. Competing as Marlies Schild, the Austrian won 35 times before retiring in 2014.Only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark has won more World Cup slaloms – 40, between 1974 and 1987.

• Dominik Paris of Italy made it two victories in two days on home snow by winning a men’s super-G at Bormio, Italy.

CRICKET

ENGLAND TEAM: Ruth Strauss, the wife of former England captain Andrew Strauss, died in Australia following a battle with lung cancer. She was 46.

Strauss, a former opener for England, announced in October that he was stepping down from his position as the national team’s director of cricket so he could support his family while his wife underwent treatment for cancer.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari 4-3, 3-4, 4-3 – including 5-4 in a tiebreaker – in the deciding mixed doubles set in the Fast4 format, to give Britain a 2-1 win over Greece in the opening match of the eight-team tournament at Perth, Australia.

The most anticipated match is scheduled Tuesday when Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland play Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe of the United States. Federer and Williams will play against each other in the mixed doubles portion.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Officials scrapped the use of wet bulb globe temperature readings for next month’s tournament, which should result in more matches suspended or delayed by notoriously hot, dry and windy conditions in January.

The wet bulb index is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

Australian Open officials said a newly developed “heat stress scale,” which takes into account air temperature, radiant heat, humidity and wind speed, will instead be applied.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Roberto Firmino scored a hat trick as Liverpool rallied to a 5-1 win over Arsenal at home and opened a nine-point lead.

Liverpool bounced back in emphatic style to going behind in the 11th minute as it marches toward a first league title since 1990 and its 19th overall.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as runaway leader Juventus escaped with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria at Turin, Italy.

– Staff and news service report

