NATCHEZ, Miss. — An Academy Award-winning actor is among those calling for an end to violence in a southwest Mississippi city.
Larry Hooper, principal of the ninth grade school in the Natchez-Adams school district, said Jamie Foxx made the 17-second video after talking to the mother of an 18-year-old shooting victim.
Adams County and Natchez have seen at least 13 slayings this year, up from five in 2017.
– From news service reports
