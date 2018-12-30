The Dec. 16 lead editorial, “Our View: Aquaculture wrong target for protests,” made a compelling case for new aquaculture projects.

Too often arguments around aquaculture are framed by a false dichotomy, whereby we are asked to choose between maintaining our pristine environment and economic development in industries beyond tourism. But new technological developments allow modern aquaculture, including land-based recirculating systems, to be both environmentally sustainable and economically viable.

In addition, economic development itself can fuel environmental progress, such as when increased tax revenues are invested in upgrades to wastewater treatment facilities and conversion to greener energy sources. With thoughtful planning and execution, Mainers don’t need to choose between our environment and our economy.

James D. Herbert

president, University of New England

Biddeford

