Revelers who head outside Monday night to ring in the new year are likely to need want an umbrella if they’re along the coast and a snow shovel if inland.

Steady rain should be falling around midnight in Portland and along Maine’s southern coast, while snow will come down inland, said Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for inland parts of the state, Pohl said, with about three inches or more of snow for Lewiston-Auburn, Gray-New Gloucester and Sanford.

Heavier snow will fall further inland, Pohl said, with ski areas expected to get six to eight inches of fresh powder.

The precipitation should start early Monday night and end around sunrise Tuesday, Pohl said.

New Year’s Day will be brighter and milder, with sunshine expected by early Tuesday afternoon. Those jumping into the surf as part of polar dips to greet 2019 will catch a break, with relatively mild temperatures in the mid-40s, he said.

The rest of the first week of the new year is expected to be quiet, Pohl said, with the next chance for stormy weather on Saturday. He said it’s too early to predict whether that one will bring rain or snow because forecasters are still trying to figure out the exact track of the storm.

