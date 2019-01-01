Maine State Police were investigating the discovery of two bodies Tuesday night at a apartment in the Oxford County town of South Paris.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland said in a media release that a man and a woman were found dead at about 8 p.m. in an apartment at Market Square on Main Street. He said state police detectives and evidence technicians were sent to the scene, but no additional information would be available until Wednesday morning.

