Maine State Police were investigating the discovery of two bodies Tuesday night at a apartment in the Oxford County town of South Paris.
State police spokesman Steve McCausland said in a media release that a man and a woman were found dead at about 8 p.m. in an apartment at Market Square on Main Street. He said state police detectives and evidence technicians were sent to the scene, but no additional information would be available until Wednesday morning.
State police investigating after 2 bodies found in South Paris apartment
