ORONO — The University of Maine scored three goals in the second period Wednesday night for its first win in five games, a 4-2 decision over Colorado College.

Brendan Robbins tied the game 2-2, 8:06 into the second period, for the Black Bears (6-9-2), who took the lead on Tim Doherty’s unassisted goal at 11:07. Patrick Shea tacked on a goal at 18:11 of the period.

Erik Middendorf and Trey Bradley scored first-period goals for Colorado College, and Chase Pearson scored for Maine, which had three losses and a tie since beating Vermont on Nov. 30.

Alex Leclerc had 21 saves for the Tigers, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 33 shots for Maine, which plays in Portland at 7 p.m. Monday against Yale.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BROWN 75, MAINE 65: Desmond Cambridge had 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the Bears (9-4) stopped a late rally and beat the Black Bears (2-13) in a nonconference game at Providence, Rhode Island.

Maine trailed by 14 points at halftime and got to within two points with 2:18 to play.

Andrew Fleming led all players with 21, Isaiah White tossed in 20 and Sergio El Darwich added 15 for Maine.

(15) NORTH CAROLINA 77, HARVARD 57: Luke Maye scored 14 points to help the host Tar Heels (10-3) top the Crimson (6-6).

MARYLAND 74, (24) NEBRASKA 72: Jalen Smith made a driving layup with 3.8 seconds left to break a tie, and the host Terrapins (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) used a late push to get past the Cornhuskers (11-3, 1-2).

FOOTBALL

MICHIGAN: Cornerback David Long is entering the NFL draft and skipping his senior season.

OKLAHOMA: Receiver Marquise Brown, whose cousin is Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown, will skip his senior season and declare himself eligible for the NFL draft.

HOUSTON: Houston hired West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen as its coach, ending his eight-year run with the Mountaineers.

FLORIDA: Running back Jordan Scarlett and linebacker Vosean Joseph, both juniors, have decided to enter the NFL draft.

WASHINGTON: Safety Taylor Rapp declared for the NFL draft, giving up his final year of eligibility after being a second-team AP All-America selection.

