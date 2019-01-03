Small business is big business in central Maine. If you are thinking about starting a business or expanding your business, what do you need to know? What resources are available to you and your enterprise? Kennebec Journal business reporter Jessica Lowell will lead a conversation with local owners, investors and developers to get advice and insight.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.

Parking on-site is free.

About the moderator:

Jessica Lowell covers business and economic development and general news in the Gardiner area. A University of Maine graduate, she has worked for newspapers in New Hampshire, upstate New York and Wyoming, where she has won awards for investigative and explanatory journalism. She’s a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism and the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:

