I have to say something about Paul LePage’s comments in a TV interview I saw last Friday night.

He spoke of fighting with the media to distract them while he sought to “win” on his issues.

His written note on the official 2nd Congressional District certification – “stolen election” – was appalling to me.

It occurs to me that the man never understood that his role as governor was to represent the best interests of Maine citizens, not to win on any particular issue, and certainly not to ignore the will of the people.

George Koutalakis

Scarborough

Share

< Previous

filed under: