I have to say something about Paul LePage’s comments in a TV interview I saw last Friday night.
He spoke of fighting with the media to distract them while he sought to “win” on his issues.
His written note on the official 2nd Congressional District certification – “stolen election” – was appalling to me.
It occurs to me that the man never understood that his role as governor was to represent the best interests of Maine citizens, not to win on any particular issue, and certainly not to ignore the will of the people.
George Koutalakis
Scarborough
-
Local & State
Complex where 2 bodies were found in Maine was scene of murder-suicide 20 years ago
-
Health care
Maine hospitals now posting sticker prices for various services
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Start building a Maine future as America's top remote workspace
-
Editorials
Another View: Rising rate of maternal deaths deserves greater scrutiny
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: LePage never understood his role and obligations as governor