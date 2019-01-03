LOS ANGELES — Actress Sandra Oh says she wants to bring a lighter tone to the Golden Globes after last year’s awards show took a much more serious approach centered on the “MeToo” movement.
Oh said Wednesday that she and fellow host Andy Samberg will provide a “moment of joy” at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night. She and Samberg were first paired as award presenters during a comical set at the Emmys last year.
Last year, many dressed in black at the Golden Globes in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna says Sunday’s awards show will use its platform to honor Carol Burnett and Jeff Bridges with lifetime achievement awards.
-
News
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg will offer 'moment of joy' at less politically charged Golden Globes
-
Local & State
Theft of red kettle donations triggers outpouring of generosity in Sanford
-
Politics
Former Senate candidate Roy Moore says he was misled in appearing on Sacha Baron Cohen show
-
Politics
Sen. Collins' support for ending shutdown points to cracks in Republican strategy
-
Business
Apple woes could signal bust in smartphone market