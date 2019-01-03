SKOWHEGAN — Police continued their search Thursday for a suspect in the stabbing of another man in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said they are seeking help from the public in locating Christopher Monroe, 32, originally from Rhode Island and most recently of Waterville. He is to be charged with elevated aggravated assault once he is located, Bucknam said.

Christopher Monroe

Bucknam said Skowhegan police Officer Amber Damon responded to a report of an assault on Alder Street at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said Christopher Hongo, 29, of Norridgewock, had been stabbed numerous times in the chest and neck area and had been taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

Bucknam said Hongo was going to be taken by LifeFlight to another hospital, but due to weather conditions, emergency surgery was conducted at the Skowhegan hospital. Hongo was listed in stable condition with multiple stab wounds.

Monroe is described as a black male, 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds with short curly black hair. His last known address is Butler Court in Waterville.

Monroe was last seen leaving the Alder Street home with a woman in a red Chrysler Town and Country van with Maine license plate 6629UA

Anyone with information on Monroe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Skowhegan police Detective Michael Bachelder at 474-6908 or any other law enforcement agency.

“Do not approach Monroe, as he should be considered armed and dangerous,” Bucknam said.

