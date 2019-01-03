Portland police are investigating a bank robbery that occured Thursday morning near Monument Square.

Lt. Robert Martin said the male suspect entered the Bank of America branch at One City Center shortly after 11 a.m. He passed the teller a note demanding money, and he left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Martin said he was not sure if the man said he was carrying a weapon.

“There were customers and tellers inside, and nobody was injured,” Martin said.

Martin said police are still looking for the suspect, who was described as a white man carrying a backpack. He was wearing a tan jacket, sunglasses and what appeared to be a gray balaclava, Martin said.

The bank was closed while the police investigated the crime scene, and Martin was not sure if it would reopen Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

