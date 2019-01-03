BASKETBALL

Red Claws rally to tie the game, then fall to Go-Go in overtime

Chris Chiozza’s driving layup with 1:24 left in overtime put the Capital City Go-Go ahead 103-101 on their way to a 105-104 victory against the Maine Red Claws in a G League game Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

Chiozza and Jordan McRae sank free throws to push the lead to 105-101 before Vitto Brown drilled a 3-pointer for Maine (7-15) with one second left in the game.

The Red Claws trailed 83-70 entering the fourth period but made it 91-91 on Andrew White’s 3-pointer. Brown followed with a pair of free throws for a 93-91 lead. The lead went back and forth until McRae converted two foul shots with eight seconds left to make it 101-101 and send the game to overtime.

P.J. Dozier scored 12 and Archie Goodwin 11 as Maine outscored Capital City 31-18 in the fourth quarter.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Roger Federer relied on his trusted serve to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) and give defending champion Switzerland a spot in the final at Perth, Australia.

Federer will be going for a record third Hopman Cup title when the Swiss team faces Australia or Germany in the final Saturday.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Naomi Osaka, the U.S. Open champion, conceded only five points in the second set on her way to a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win that secured her spot in the semifinals.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE: University of Maine linebacker Sterling Sheffield was selected to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, set for Jan. 19 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is an all-star game for draft-eligible players preceded by a week of practice under former NFL head coaches Chuck Pagano and Mike Tice, as well as ex-NFL players.

Sheffield, a 2018 STATS Football Championship Subdivision First Team All-American and All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, wrapped up his senior season as the CAA leader in tackles for loss (18.0), averaging 1.29 per game. Sheffield, an Associated Press second-team All-American honoree, was tied for third in the CAA with 9.5 total sacks and ranked 30th among league leaders with 6.0 tackles per game.

In all, Sheffield had 84 tackles with three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, an interception and seven pass deflections.

n Jim Margraff, the winningest football coach in Johns Hopkins University history, died suddenly at home Wednesday night. He was 58. Margraff guided the Blue Jays to the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time just a month ago.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City, at home, revived its title defense by inflicting leader Liverpool’s first defeat, 2-1.

City trimmed Liverpool’s lead to four points and reclaimed second place from Tottenham with 17 games of the 38-match season remaining.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla scored two goals to earn Villarreal a 2-2 home draw with Real Madrid, which was left in fourth place, seven points behind leader Barcelona. Villarreal moved out of the relegation zone with the point.

– Staff and news service report

