A boutique hotel chain is buying the historic Danforth Inn in Portland’s West End.

In a news release, inn owners Raymond Brunyanszki and Oscar Verest said the sale to Lark Hotels will be finalized on Friday. Lark, which is based in Amesbury, Massachusetts, owns more than 20 small, luxury hotels in New England, New York and California.

The hotel will immediately close for renovations and open again at the beginning of February, said Lark spokeswoman Mary Concannon.

Guests with reservations at the hotel this month will be relocated to another Lark property or be able to transfer their deposit for a future stay, Concannon said.

Brunyanszki, in a statement, said that Danforth employees will have to reapply for their jobs with Lark. The new owners did not explain why they wanted to close the inn temporarily, he added.

“Our understanding was that the inn was going to remain open and staff and reservations would not be affected,” Brunyanszki said. “We were informed about this decision a few days ago and this is unfortunately beyond our control. We’re very sorry that this is happening this way.”

The nine-bedroom Danforth Inn was put on the market last July for $2.6 million after Brunyanszki and Verest filed for bankruptcy.

The Danforth went to the auction block in November with an initial bid of $1.67 million from the mortgage holder, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust.

Lark owns 22 boutique hotels, mostly in New England travel destinations such as Stowe, Vermont, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts and Newport, Rhode Island.

The company has three locations in Maine, the Pomegranate Inn in Portland; Whitehall in Camden; and Captain Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport.

The inn at 163 Danforth St. was built in 1823 as a private home and was sold to the Catholic Diocese in 1941. The building was a rectory until 1991 and converted into an inn four years later.

Brunyanszki and Verest bought the hotel in 2014 for $2.4 million.

This story will be updated.

