This is a response to the Jan. 1 Maine Voices by Shoshana Hoose.
Once again, the Press Herald has printed a column on the Opinion page that is full of untruths. I am a 10-year worker for the Maine Department of Transportation, and the last eight years have been the best I have had.
Before Gov. Paul LePage, I had to take 12 unpaid days off every year. We also had our step raises frozen. I don’t believe Hoose ever worked for the state of Maine because if she had, she wouldn’t have said how demoralizing it was.
God bless Gov. LePage and first lady Ann LePage – they will be missed. I’m sure we will see them in four years because they will have to clean up the mess.
Rick Davis
Gorham
