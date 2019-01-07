COLLEGE

Notre Dame returned Monday to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Fighting Irish, who started the season as the top team, moved up one spot after UConn lost to then-No. 8 Baylor on Thursday night. The Huskies handed the Irish their only loss of the season in early December.

Notre Dame received 12 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel. Louisville was second, garnering 10 first-place votes. The Irish and Cardinals will play each other Thursday night in South Bend, Indiana. UConn fell to third in the poll and Baylor moved up four spots to fourth.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The top four in The Associated Press poll remained unchanged for the third straight week. Duke remained at No. 1, receiving 37 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

• Wallace Tucker’s 3-pointer capped a 14-4 run midway through the second half and Colby (10-3) went on to a 74-65 victory over UM-Farmington (7-4) at Waterville.

FOOTBALL: The University of Maine, which reached the semifinals of the FCS national playoffs, finished fourth in the final STATS poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll. North Dakota State, the unbeaten national champion, is No. 1, followed by Eastern Washington – which defeated UMaine – South Dakota State and Kennesaw State.

• As a nod to its influence and legacy to the game, the Goodyear Blimp is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member – the first non-player or coach to be inducted.

• Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. said he’s leaving school to enter the NFL draft.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Former New York Mets captain David Wright is becoming a special adviser to chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

The Mets said the 36-year-old third baseman will be placed on unconditional release waivers. His contract called for New York to pay him salaries of $15 million this year and $12 million in 2020, with $2.5 million annually deferred without interest.

• Troy Tulowitzki said he would be happy if the New York Yankees add Manny Machado to their infield, even if the move costs Tulowitzki playing time next season.

TENNIS

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL: Garbine Muguruza, a former Wimbledon champion, earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro after a day interrupted by rain in Australia.

Sam Stosur, the 2011 U.S. Open champion, had a rare win on Australian soil when she rallied to beat Dominika Cibulkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, a confidence-boosting result for the local hope ahead of the Australian Open that starts next week.

SKIING

VONN BACK: Lindsey Vonn plans to return this weekend for speed races in Austria, resuming her quest for the record for World Cup wins.

It will be her first races of the season after hurting her knee and sitting out six events.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: The World Anti-Doping Agency is returning to the Moscow anti-doping lab this week in hopes of obtaining samples and data it did not receive before a Dec. 31 deadline.

The Russians were supposed to turn over the data as part of an agreement to reinstate its anti-doping agency. But WADA officials were turned away because the equipment they brought was not certified according to Russian law.

ROAD RACING

ACTIVIST SIDELINED: Injury forced an Australian activist to stop her effort to complete 100 marathons in 100 days as a way to highlight the importance of conserving water.

Mina Guli, 48, had run and walked 62 marathons on several continents, but in South Africa was diagnosed with multiple stress fractures in her right femur.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Tim Weah, a striker for the U.S. and the son of a former world player of the year, George Weah, joined Scottish champion Celtic on a six-month loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah, 18, has had limited opportunities at PSG this season, making six first-team appearances.

FA CUP: A makeshift Liverpool team containing three teenagers making their senior debuts was beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the third round at Wolverhampton, England.

